Sooraj Barjatya says Hum Aapke Hain Koun wasn't liked upon release: 'I remember audience walking out with every song'

Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun broke all records at the box office after its release in 1994. With worldwide earnings of ₹250 crore, it was the highest grossing Indian film ever back then, a tag it held for 15 years. But the film did not have a very rosy start. In fact, it was at the risk of being a commercial failure in its opening weekend. In a new interview, the filmmaker opened up about how he saw people walking out of the film.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun was Sooraj’s second directorial. The film starred Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, and Reema Lagoo among others. The film was made on a moderate budget of just ₹6 crore. But it had a disastrous release, earning just ₹29 lakh in its opening weekend across India.

In a new interview with Indian Express, Sooraj recalled, “Maine Pyaar Kiya was a surprise box office hit while Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! didn’t take off well. We had huge expectations, but the film took off only after four days.”

Sooraj Barjatya says the experience taught him the importance of leaving everything to the audience. He added, “I learnt it very early with Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! because I thought I had made the greatest film, but when we had the premiere people were not liking it! I clearly remember the audience walking out with every song! I thought I had made a good but then I started wondering, ‘Ye kya hogaya’ (what has happened).”

In the end, Hum Aapke Hain Koun picked up after day four via word of mouth. It did a business of over ₹100 crore in India alone and more than that overseas, helping it break Disco Dancer’s record to be the highest-grossing Indian film ever. Sooraj’s new film Uunchai released this Friday and quite like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, has been growing via word of mouth after a moderate day one.

