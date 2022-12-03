Resh Lamba: It was Hansal sir who spotted me during a workshop

Actor Resh Lamba asserts that he’s not among those artistes who run after screen time and in the process miss out on career changing roles.

“Many of my seniors like Rajkummar Rao and Irrfan sir have proved it in the past that you can win over the audience with just one scene. What matters is the impact that character, be it big or small, can have on the viewers,” says the Bell Bottom and City of Dreams actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lamba who has played a transgender in his last venture, finds it the most challenging role of his career. “When I was offered this role of Durga in the series, She-2, I didn’t think twice before accepting it. I had this long conversation with Arif (Ali) sir and I knew as to how I’ll be portraying it. It could have been a far-fetched role for some but I knew that I am going to do it because it’s not just a character it’s reality for many out there. The praise I earned was a bonus,” Lamba says.

Currently, Lamba is busy with a number of projects. “Eventually I am getting the kind of work that I once aimed for when I was training at FTII. I used to look up to my seniors and dream to be like them. It was Hansal (Mehta) sir who spotted me during a workshop for City Lights. It took a bit of time but eventually things are moving in the right direction,” he says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Of late I wrapped Haddi with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Ghaziabad, also Nayeka, Captain are in pipeline,” signs off Lamba who was also seen in films like Dybbuk and Ghoul.