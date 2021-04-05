IND USA
Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty outside NCB office on Monday.
Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik spotted outside NCB office. See pics

  • Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were seen at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai. See pictures here.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were seen outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday. While Rhea was simply dressed in a salwar kameez, Showik was seen in jeans and a T-shirt. Both had masks on.

Last year had been a difficult one for Rhea. In June, her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput died. Preliminary investigation by Mumbai Police found it to be a case of death by suicide. However, a month later, Rhea was accused by Sushant's family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off his funds. Both the charges were refuted by Rhea. An FIR was registered in a Patna court. The actor was interrogated on several occasions by Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the NCB. She was arrested in September and served a month in jail last year in a drugs-related case but was later released on bail. A few days later, Showik was also released on bail.

Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)
Last year had been bad for Rhea Chakraborty.(Varinder Chawla)
Rhea will be seen next in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre. Last month, when the first of promotional posters of the film began to appear, fans were quick to notice that Rhea was missing from them. Even the trailer that landed later featured her only very briefly.

Speaking about it, the film's producer Anand Pandit had told Mid-Day: "We did not react because we have decided not to talk about Rhea at this moment. We will answer questions regarding her at the right time. At this juncture, there is nothing more I can say."

After a long hiatus, Rhea recently returned to social media on Women's Day. She wrote, "Happy Women’s Day to us .. Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa."

