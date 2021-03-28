Rhea Chakraborty says 'love is power' in a rare social media post, poses with Saand Ki Aankh producer

Rhea Chakraborty made a rare social media post on Sunday, where she spoke about love. The actor was seen posing with Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani in the picture. The two were seen lying down on the bed while forming a heart symbol with their fingers.

The Chehre star shared the picture and quoted American author Robert Fulghum. "#LOVEISPOWER ‘Love is a fabric which never fades, no matter how often it is washed in the water of adversity and grief’- Rober Fulghum (sic)," her caption read.

Nidhi had shared the same picture back in December 2020 and showered Rhea with love. "#Rheallove (star emoji) #rheality @rhea_chakraborty always fierce always together !" she said, sharing the picture.

This marked Rhea's second Instagram post this month. The actor made a social media return earlier this month. On the occasion on International Women's Day, Rhea shared a picture of her hand intertwined in her mother's hand and said, "Happy Women’s Day to us .. Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa #love #faith #fortitude #strength #mother #womenwhoinspire #womenempowerment."

Rhea's life took a turn for the worst last year when her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020. Preliminary police investigation called it death by suicide. However, his family accused Rhea of abetment to suicide. This led to the actor undergoing several interrogations conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau. She also served a month in jail last year.

Also Read: Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni sends Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan birthday wishes

The actor will be seen in Chehre in April. The movie has Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. Speaking about her absence in the promotions of the movie, producer Anand Pandit told Indianexpress.com, "A lot of issues have happened in Rhea’s life over the last one year. I never wanted to give another turmoil to her… till the time she is not comfortable (promoting the film). For my project or benefit, I don’t want to create ripples in somebody’s life."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON