Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni sends Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan birthday wishes

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and television actor Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni was among the many stars who wished Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan Roshan on his birthday. The former couple's elder son turned 15 on Sunday.

On the occasion, Sussanne shared a video montage of her son with the family members and wished him. Following the post, Arslan took to the comments section and wrote, "Happy happy birthday." He added a partying face emoji.

Sussanne's sister Farah Ali Khan also dropped a sweet note wishing her nephew. "Happy birthday to my darling Hrehaanu. Wishing my darling child all the happiness health wealth prosperity success and lots and lots of love. God bless him with abundance," she said. Farah's ex-husband DJ Aqeel also wished him. "Happy Birthday Herhaan," he said. Filmmaker-actor Farhaan Akhtar wrote, "Happy birthday," adding a smile, punch, and a heart emoji.

Arslan Goni, Farah Ali Khan and others wish Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan Roshan.

On Hrehaan's birthday, exes Sussanne and Hrithik reunited to celebrate his birthday. In the video montage, Hrithik and Sussanne are seen posing with the birthday boy and their second son, Hridhaan, Hrithik's parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. The party was also attended by Sussanne's brother, actor Zayed Khan, Sonali Bendre and former actor Gayatri Oberoi.

Sussanne was recently in the news after she was spotted with Bigg Boss 14 couple Aly and Jasmin Bhasin, Arslan, television producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Krystle D'souza, Anushka Ranjan and Ridhi Dogra. The group was enjoying a night out together. A number of photos from their outing were shared online. She also shared pictures with Ridhi Dogra and Ekta.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-quarantine

Earlier this month, Sussanne celebrated ten years of her store called the Charcoal Project. On the occasion, she shared a video and said, "What’s this life worth, without trying to make the special people around you feel so very empowered....There is so much life to live and so much love to give."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON