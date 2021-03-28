Vikrant Massey tests positive for Covid-19, goes into self-quarantine

Actor Vikrant Massey on Sunday confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19, adding that he has self-quarantined himself. Taking to social media platform Instagram, he shared a post with the caption 'kripaya dhyan de (kindly pay attention)'.

In his post, he said that he contracted the coronavirus despite taking necessary precautions. He requested everyone who came in close contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

"Hello all. Despite necessary precautions on shoot, I have tested Covid positive. In self-quarantine. Requesting all those who've come in close contact with me in the last few days, to get yourself tested, ASAP. I'm taking the prescribed medications & adequate rest and currently doing fine. Urging everyone to do the basics right and step out of your homes, ONLY IF NECESSARY," he said.

Many celebrities and his followers dropped comments wishing him a speedy recovery. Actor Suniel Shetty wrote, "Take care vikrant ... get well soon" followed by a heart emoji to which Vikrant replied, "Thank you for your kind wishes Sir" followed by folded hands and a heart emoji. Kriti Kharbanda wrote, "Feel better soonly, Massey Saab!". Sayani Gupta commented, "Oh dear! Take care".

Source: Instagram/vikrantmassey87

In February, Vikrant had said that he was all set to wed his fiancée, actor Sheetal Thakur, in 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic marred his plans. The actor revealed that he is planning to get married in 2021.

The duo featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful. They got engaged in the presence of family members and close friends in a private roka ceremony in November 2019.

On the work front, Vikrant has several movies in various stages of production, including Devanshu Singh’s 14 Phere with Kriti Kharbanda, Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu, Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar and a film with Shanker Raman.

