Vikrant Massey says he would have married Sheetal Thakur were it not for the lockdown
- Vikrant Massey was planning to marry Sheetal Thakur last year but everything went for a toss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is hoping to tie the knot with her this year.
Actor Vikrant Massey was all set to tie the knot with his fiancée, actor Sheetal Thakur, last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to his plans. He is planning to get married this year and said that he will make time for his wedding, despite having a chock-a-block schedule.
Vikrant and Sheetal, who featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful, got engaged in the presence of close friends and family members in a private roka ceremony in November 2019. They have been sharing mushy Instagram posts for each other for a while now.
Talking to The Times of India, Vikrant said, “Agar lockdown nahi hota toh meri shaadi ho chuki hoti (If it were not for the lockdown, I would have been married by now). That’s one thing that pushed me back by a few months. I was supposed to get married to Sheetal last year, but the good thing is that I have this year to look forward to now.”
“I am back to work in full swing and 2021 looks quite jam-packed, but come on, shaadi ke liye ek hafta toh nikaal hi sakta hoon, yaar (I can certainly take out a week for my wedding). Hopefully, God willingly, 2021 is the year I am getting married!” he added.
Vikrant, on being asked if his parents were keen on him getting married, said that they were quite busy with their own lives. “Woh kehte hai ki beta shaadi pe kab aana hai buss bata dena (They tell me to just let them know when to come for the wedding),” he joked.
On the work front, Vikrant has several interesting films in various stages of production, including Devanshu Singh’s 14 Phere with Kriti Kharbanda, Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu, Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar and a film with Shanker Raman.
