Vikrant Massey reveals director yelled at him after his first-ever shot: ‘I started crying and wanted to quit’

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 18:19 IST

Actor Vikrant Massey reminisced about performing his first-ever shot and getting scolded by his director. The incident took place in December 2004, when he was shooting for the television show, Kahaan Hoon Main. He said that after the incident, he burst into tears and almost gave up on his dreams.

Vikrant began his career on television and worked in shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu before entering the film industry. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013, with a supporting role in Lootera, and has starred in films such as Chhapaak, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Ginny Weds Sunny.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan India, Vikrant said, “I was shooting for the show, Kahaan Hoon Main. And just 20 minutes into the shoot, my director yelled at me so hard on the mic, in front of everyone! No-one had ever spoken to me like that before. I felt so humiliated. I started crying and wanted to quit there and then.”

“But the supervising producer, who is now a really close friend, was really supportive. She took me to a corner, and said, ‘Welcome to this world!’. She spoke to me kindly, at length, and made me go back to the set. And I have never looked back since!,” he added.

Recently, Vikrant was seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which marked the directorial debut of actor Seema Pahwa. The film, which released in theatres earlier this month, featured an ensemble cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Vinay Pathak, Supriya Pathak and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Vikrant has a number of films in the pipeline, including Devanshu Singh’s 14 Phere with Kriti Kharbanda, Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba with Taapsee Pannu, Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar and a film with Shanker Raman.

