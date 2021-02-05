'I am getting better': Rhea Chakraborty's response to paparazzi when asked how she's doing
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted on Friday at her usual gym, and told the gathered photographers that she's on the road to recovery.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at her gym on Friday, and asked by the paparazzi how she was doing, she replied in Hindi, "I'm getting better." Rhea lost her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to suicide last year.
She has been accused by Sushant's family of abetting his suicide, and misappropriating his funds. Sushant died on June 14. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are investigating the financial and drugs angles in the case, respectively.
On Friday, pictures and videos of Rhea, exiting her gym and getting into her car were shared online. Asked by the photographers how she was holding up, the actor replied, "Theek ho rahi hoon (I am getting better)."
Rhea and Showik became household names last year, after they were named in FIRs following Sushant's death. She was arrested on a drugs-related charge in the case and spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail.
Last week, in images and videos shared online, Rhea and Showik were seen exiting the same gym and walking towards their car. Showik gave the paparazzi a thumbs-up as he got into the car, and Rhea said, "Excuse me." Both were wearing workout clothes.
“It has been a traumatic year for her," film director Rumi Jaffrey, who was supposed to work with Rhea and Sushant on a film, said about her in a recent interview to SpotboyE. "Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”
