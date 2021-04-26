Rhea Chakraborty expresses her gratitude towards 'Covid warriors', urges fans to be safe and kind

After coming forward to help people amid the healthcare crisis in India, Rhea Chakraborty expressed her gratitude towards the frontline workers. On Monday evening, Rhea took to her Instagram Stories and penned a note, thanking them for their work in the fight against Covid-19.

"Let's go Mumbai !,Grateful to the Covid warriors ( frontline workers ) who are saving our beloved city ! #heroes Be safe , be kind .. United we stand .. Love and strength to all of us ! May God bless us," she said.

On Friday, Rhea opened her direct message option with the intention to help those in need. She said, "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help... Dm me if I can help in any way... will try my best... take care, be kind... Love and strength.”

Rhea had stayed away from social media since the demise of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. The actor was accused of abetting his suicide and money laundering among other things by Sushant's family. She was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). She also spent one month in jail.

Rhea is slowly finding her way back to social media. She broke her social media silence in March, with a post on Women's Day, dedicated to her mother.

Apart from Rhea, several other stars have also been helping in mobilising medical supplies, such as medical oxygen and medicines, required for treating Covid-19. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among those who have been using their social media accounts towards the cause.

Rhea was set to appear in the movie Chehre this month. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. However, the movie was delayed owing to the pandemic.