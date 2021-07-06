Rhea Chakraborty shares picture as she is 'healing', fans cheer her: 'Keep going we are with you'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday shared a picture of herself 'healing' while doing yoga. In a pictures posted on Instagram, Rhea is seen doing chakrasana (wheel pose) outdoors as she is helped by her yoga guru Samiksha Shetty.

In the picture, Rhea Chakraborty wears a grey crop top paired with grey and blue leggings. She captioned the picture, "HEALING #yogaforlife #chakrasana P.S- I’m lucky to have my best friend as my Yoga Guru @samikshashetty_."

Reacting to the post, fans cheered her up in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Keep going rhea we all r with u." Another said, "You're amazing God bless you always." A third commented, "Yesss, this is what we wanna hear from you - Healing take ur time. Always focus on urself - when u focus on urself u create more self worth. Love you @rhea_chakraborty more power 2 u ! Keep posting." "Gr8 work Gr8 msg," wrote a fourth.

A few other fans wrote, "strong woman", "heal well! take care", "God bless you", "we are with you rhea", "lots of the love Ria, you're the most beautiful", "waiting for your next project", "more power to you God bless keep smiling" and "sorry to see you go through extreme trauma last year. Best wishes to you".

Of late, Rhea has been giving fans glimpses of her life by sharing posts. On Monday, she had shared inspirational words on Instagram Stories. Her quote read, "Even in your hard days through all that has happened and did not happen you have come this far and that is a beautiful and brave thing my friend (sic)."

Over the weekend, Rhea had dropped several videos in which she fed a few stray dogs. In a video on Instagram Reels on Saturday, she was seen seated on a staircase ledge giving the dogs treats. Rhea wore a white shirt over a black crop top and distressed denim jeans.

On July 1, Rhea clocked in her 29th birthday. She had penned a note on Instagram saying, "Thankyou for all your amazing birthday wishes and love , your love is healing .. keep it coming (sic)."

Rhea was accused of abetment to suicide and money laundering in connection with her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. The late actor's father had filed an FIR against her and her family. Rhea was investigated by the ED, CBI and NCB and was jailed in a drug-related case. She was later released and was maintaining a low profile on social media but brought an end to her social media hiatus with a Women's Day post.

Meanwhile, Rhea is expected to return to the big screen with Chehre, directed by Rumi Jaffery. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.