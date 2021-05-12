Rhea Chakraborty shares thoughts on pandemic: 'It fills my heart to see how we are standing together'

Rhea Chakraborty has shared her thoughts on seeing people come together to fight the pandemic. The actor, who has been mobilising Covid-19 relief resources via her social media account, said that her heart is content to see that uniting to help each other.

"It fills my heart to see how we are standing together in this crisis that will go down in history, but what really will go down in history is that the human race was divided, but in the face of adversity they united and turned into human beings again..and helped each other, lifted each other, didn’t judge, didn’t hate, fought together and won together… and just like that Humanity was restored and we saved the world. Keeping the faith With Love Rhea," she said.

Rhea has been active on social media lately. Apart from sharing resources on her Instagram Stories, she has been sharing pictures from her personal life as well. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Rhea shared a childhood photo with her mother and said, "My beautiful Maa, I remember you said this to me when I was a little girl - 'Happiness is within you , don’t look for it outside , find love in your heart and you’ll be a happy girl forever!' This carried me through life Maa , I promise I am trying my best Happy Mother’s Day to all Mothers , we love you."

The actor had distanced herself from social media last year after her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died. His father KK Singh had filed an abetment to suicide case against her. She was also accused of money laundering, among other charges. The case was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Rhea was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly procuring drugs. She spent almost a month in jail before she was released on bail.

