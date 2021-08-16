Rhea Chakraborty stands for women of Afghanistan, Tisca Chopra gets nostalgic about Kabul she knew

As the Taliban captured Kabul, a host of Bollywood personalities took to social media to express their sentiments at the recent developments in Afghanistan. Rhea Chakraborty put her weight behind the women and minorities in that country, Tisca Chopra shared a throwback picture to recall the Kabul she knew as a child.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rhea Chakraborty wrote: "While women around the globe fight for pay parity, women in Afghanistan are being sold. They have become the pay. Heartbroken to see the condition in Afghanistan. Urge the global leaders to stand up to this! #smashthepatriachy Women are human too."

Rhea Chakraborty and Tisca Chopra shared their thoughts on Instagram.

Tisca Chopra shared a picture from her childhood, showing her, a sibling and another woman, all in western clothes, posing in snow.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, in a series of tweets, expressed his anger at the state of affairs in Afghanistan. One of his tweets read: “Special prayer for the people of Afghanistan. A nation wrecked and destroyed by colonial ambitions of foreign powers. #Afganistan.”

Actor Aftab Shivdasani wrote on Twitter: “The situation in Afghanistan is very concerning. My heart goes out to the Afghan people. Prayers for its stability. #AfghanistanBurning #Taliban.”

Soni Razdan too expressed her concern and said: “While one country celebrates their Independence another loses theirs … what a world this is.”

Afghanistan stares at an uncertain future after President Ashraf Ghani left the country just before Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.

The Taliban swept into Kabul on Sunday, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform Afghanistan. The country's western-trained security forces collapsed in a matter of days, even before the withdrawal of the last US troops.

(With inputs from PTI and AP)