Home / Bollywood / Shekhar Kapur on AR Rahman's claim of sabotage in Bollywood: 'You know what your problem is? You went and got Oscars'

Shekhar Kapur on AR Rahman’s claim of sabotage in Bollywood: ‘You know what your problem is? You went and got Oscars’

Shekhar Kapur told AR Rahman that an Oscar was the ‘kiss of death’ in Bollywood. See the composer’s response.

bollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2020 19:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shekhar Kapur feels AR Rahman has more talent than Bollywood can handle.
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur feels that music composer AR Rahman is being sabotaged in the Hindi film industry because he proved his talent by winning Oscars. Shekhar said that Rahman had ‘more talent than Bollywood can handle’.

“You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle,” Shekhar wrote on Twitter, sharing Rahman’s interview in which he alleged that a ‘gang’ was spreading rumours about him in Bollywood.

In response to Shekhar, Rahman said, “Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do.”

Recently, Rahman opened up about not doing as many Hindi films as Tamil films. He said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours.”

Also see: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic cradle her baby bump in loving snap from maternity shoot

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra was warned against working with him, Rahman claimed. “When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, ‘yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me’. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm,” he said.

Rahman won two Oscars in 2009 for Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire. He won Best Original Song (shared with Gulzar) for Jai Ho as well as Best Original Score. With this, he became the first Indian to win two Academy Awards in a single night.

