Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta hits out at Rhea Chakraborty: I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has taken an indirect jibe at his ex-girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shweta Singh Kirti seemingly hit out at Rhea for "blaming the person who has passed on". In a recent interview with India Today, Rhea had opened up about Sushant and also about his mental health. (Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty reacts when asked if she ‘supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput')

Shweta pens note on Sushant, takes dig at Rhea

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister apparently spoke about Rhea Chakraborty.

Shweta posted several old pictures of Sushant in which he played with children and posed with several fans. The last picture was a close-up solo one of Sushant as he smiled. She wrote, "Blaming the person who has passed on… who can't defend himself anymore. I wonder what answer will you give to your conscience!"

She also added, "My bhai (brother) had a pure heart and he is beating in hearts of millions. We don't feel the need to come out and say anything because people can feel the truth. Bhai was, Bhai is and will always be our pride! The kind of love he has stirred in every heart.. Will never die!! We will relentlessly fight for his justice." She also added the hashtags – ‘justice for Sushant’ and Sushant Singh Rajput.

What Rhea recently said about Sushant

During the interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty had said, "Unfortunately, even today if some man is successful and he gets married and his success ratio drops they will say dekho jab se ye zindagi mein aayi tab se ye iska career kharab ho gaya hai (his career was affected from the time she came in his life). It's almost like the man had no identity before the woman. Men in India most definitely do not listen to their wives or girlfriends and if they did it would’ve been a much better society... He (Sushant singh Rajput) had his own identity. He came from a small town that made it big in Bollywood which isn’t a mind that can't be controlled. There is no black magic in this world, let me clear that.

Rhea on Sushant's mental health

She also talked about how people fail to understand mental health of those who have fame and money. Rhea had added, "So when they have somebody who has fame and money, they go like 'he is depressed toh main kyu kar raha/rahi hu (what am I doing)?' that is what doesn’t sit well with people. Mental health is completely misunderstood or is slowly getting understood because of this it is very difficult for people to digest the fact that someone who is rich and famous could be mentally affected and depressed. See I could never know the truth of why he did what he did because I don’t live in his life, contrary to popular belief. But I do know the truth about him being mentally ill, about what he was going through. I am hoping to hear the truth and the agencies are doing their job and in the right time and right place they will give their verdict."

What happened after Sushant's death

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Rhea by Sushant’s parents. A parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the cases registered against her in connection with a drugs-related probe linked to Sushant.

