Rhea Chakraborty was called ‘witch’ last year, now she's ‘most desirable woman’: Chehre director Rumy Jafry

Rumi Jafry, who directed actor Rhea Chakraborty in the film Chehre, has said that he has the ‘utmost respect’ for those who stood up for her after she was put under the media glare following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that Chehre, which has been delayed multiple times because of the pandemic, could have been impacted had it released last year.

In an interview, Rumy Jafry said that Rhea Chakraborty being rebranded as the ‘most desirable woman’ just a year after she was described as a ‘witch’ shows how the public's perception of her has changed.

“I don’t think the film will suffer because of Rhea’s personal life controversy," he told a leading daily. "I will admit that I felt it would have affected the film, had it released last year. Everyone knows what a furore the media caused with the whole Sushant Singh Rajput case and Rhea’s arrest. Last year, she was a ‘witch’, a ‘golddigger’ and whatnot; this year she was declared as the 'most desirable woman'. This shows there has been a change in the perception of people. So, I really don’t feel the film will have an adverse effect because of what happened with Rhea last year.”

Rhea, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death, was arrested on suspicion of procuring drugs for him and spent nearly a month in jail before securing bail. She has been accused by Sushant's family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds, allegations that she has denied.

“Rhea is a great human being. She comes from a good family. When you will see her in Chehre, you will see how good an actor she is. She has a very different role in the movie. She has done complete justice to the role," Rumy continued.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, Chehre has been scheduled for an August 27 release in theatres. Earlier marketing material had excluded Rhea.