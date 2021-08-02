Shibani Dandekar says she has 'no regrets' about supporting Rhea Chakraborty, is unbothered by trolling

Actor and television host Shibani Dandekar has spoken about why she chose to support actor Rhea Chakraborty in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year, and how she has 'no regrets' about it. Shibani said that she has made her peace with not being universally beloved, because that is an impossible standard to achieve.

In an interview, she said that she has said things that haven't gone down to well publicly, especially in the last couple of years, and that she has lost a fanbase and followers for standing up for what she believes is right.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "It didn't bother me, and I don't say this in a brave, 'I'm invincible' kind of way. It didn't bother me, because for me, it was just about being as honest and as real as possible. I stood up for what was right. I still stand by that today. I wouldn't have it any other way. And once you know what your truth is, what people say is really irrelevant to me. And I don't know these people, so how can you affect me if I don't know who you are."

In 2020, after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shibani publicly condemned the media trial of his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant's family has accused her of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. She spent nearly a month in jail on a drugs-related charge.

"I'm doing the right thing, that's what I will continue to do, and you can say whatever you want. I think if anything bothered me it was that people have something to say when they have no idea what the truth is. And you can be so vicious, and you can attack, when you have no idea what the truth is. The fact that you don't bother to find out what the truth is, the fact that you can be keyboard warriors and so freely, in the guise of a handle on a social media page... It's sad to see that in this day and age people don't look for what is true."

Shibani in a 2020 interview with India Today had said that Rhea had told her about how she was allegedly molested by one of Sushant’s sisters. “She said that it happened, that it happened and she was completely outraged by it. And obviously she is going to tell Sushant how she feels about it and that would have caused a rift. How can it be okay after that? So, this is not something that is shocking news. Sometimes these things happen, sometimes the girlfriend doesn’t get along with the family. What does that mean? Does that equal murder? Does that equal abetment to suicide? Does that equal her being a witch? Does it equal her being a villain? Does it allow for her to be vilified? Is this just lockdown entertainment for everybody? Let the investigating officers do their job and leave her and her family alone. It is not anybody’s business. If you truly want justice for Sushant then leave it alone,” she said.

