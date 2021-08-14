Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tie the knot, see first photos of newlyweds

Rhea Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend, Karan Boolani, in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. The wedding took place at her father Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu and was attended by close friends and family members.

First pictures of the newlyweds have surfaced online. Rhea and Karan sat in the backseat of a car, while his sister Karishma Boolani was seated in the front.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding was very low-key. (Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Kapoor wore a red outfit with a mask on her face. (Varinder Chawla)

Karan Boolani has been in a relationship with Rhea Kapoor for more than a decade now. (Varinder Chawla)

After the wedding, Anil distributed sweets to the photographers gathered outside his residence. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, meanwhile, came out to pose for the paparazzi.

Guests at the wedding included Rhea’s cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor and close friends Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal. No visuals from inside the celebrations have been shared online yet.

Rhea has been dating Karan for over a decade. They are said to have met in 2009 during the making of Aisha, her debut production, on which he was an assistant director.

Even before the wedding, Karan fit right in with Rhea’s family and was a regular fixture at get-togethers and celebrations. Last year, on Karan’s birthday, Anil shared an Instagram post to wish him and called him ‘family’.

Sharing a bunch of photos featuring Karan, Anil wrote, “Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Watching you grow into a visionary director & an incredible human being has been so heartwarming! We’re lucky to call you family! Don’t let the world change you because you’re pretty amazing as you are!”

Rhea also dedicated a birthday post for Karan last year. “Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman.”