Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding LIVE: Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, others arrive at Anil Kapoor’s home
- Ahead of Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s reported wedding, guests have already begun arriving at her father Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai.
Speculation is rife that Rhea Kapoor is set to marry her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in a low-key ceremony at her father Anil Kapoor’s bungalow tonight. While there is no official confirmation yet, the home has been decked up and gifts were seen arriving. Guests seem to have also started arriving.
Follow all the updates here:
AUG 14, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shares first confirmation of the wedding
Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, while sharing a photo of Shanaya Kapoor’s look, seemed to confirm the news of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding. She used the hashtag #RheaKiShaadi in her post.
AUG 14, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reaches the venue
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, brother of the bride, has arrived.
AUG 14, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Masaba Gupta makes a stylish entry
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta reached Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu.
AUG 14, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Sanjay Kapoor arrives with wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahaan
Sanjay Kapoor came with his wife Maheep Kapoor and their son Jahaan. Sanjay is the brother of Rhea’s father Anil Kapoor.
AUG 14, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor teases her look for the wedding
Rhea’s cousin Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of herself in a traditional outfit on Instagram, perhaps teasing her look for the wedding. “Dream a little dream of me,” her caption read.
AUG 14, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Anshula Kapoor stuns in red
Rhea’s cousin Anshula Kapoor opted for a red saree for the occasion.
AUG 14, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor complement each other
Rhea’s cousins Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor wore yellow and orange lehengas respectively.
AUG 14, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor arrive
Rhea’s cousin Arjun Kapoor was seen at the venue. His father Boney Kapoor came wearing a white kurta-pyjama set.
