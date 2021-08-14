When Anil Kapoor called Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani 'pretty amazing': 'We're lucky to call you family'

Actor Anil Kapoor had once said that his family is 'lucky to call' daughter Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani as ‘family’. As per reports, Rhea will tie the knot with Karan on Saturday. Last year on Karan's birthday, Anil had called him 'pretty amazing as you are'.

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor had shared a post where he dropped a picture of Karan and penned a note. He had written, "Happy Birthday, @karanboolani! Watching you grow into a visionary director & an incredible human being has been so heartwarming! We're lucky to call you family! Don't let the world change you because you're pretty amazing as you are!"

Several videos and pictures have surfaced online showing activities outside Anil's bungalow, which is reportedly also the venue for the wedding. Karan was seen exiting the house and leaving in his car.

According to India Today sources, only close friends and family will attend the wedding ceremony which is likely to take place over the next ‘two-three' days.

Rhea often posts pictures and videos featuring Karan, giving glimpses of their lives together. Last Christmas, she dropped a picture of them together and wrote, "Happy blurry Christmas from our loved up mess to yours. ‘Lucky are the ones who find those who love them enough to share their crap and convince them to stick around. ‘ by Rhea k 2020."

In a post in November. Rhea had shared a picture of Karan fixing her dupatta and said, "Get you a partner that helps you take off your dupatta for the kali dal after party. #thatsmybestfriend."

On his birthday, Rhea dropped a picture of her kissing him and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman."

She has been in a relationship with Karan for 13 years. Last year when Rhea's film Aisha clocked 10 years she dropped several posts with Karan. Sharing their pictures, she wrote, "Film Wrap! My first film and my first love. I was 21 when it started and 22 here. #babyproducer (Aisha, 2010)." In another post, she said, "Side by side since 2009. #thatsmybestfriend."