Rhea Kapoor breaks down as she sees Sonam Kapoor's son for the first time, says: 'Masi is not ok'

Film producer Rhea Kapoor broke down as she shared the first pictures of her sister, actor Sonam Kapoor's son. Taking to Instagram, Rhea posted the photos clicked at the hospital when she and her mother Sunita Kapoor went to visit the baby and Sonam. However, Rhea didn't reveal the face of the baby. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor explains why welcoming a child is a ‘very selfish decision’)

In the pictures, Rhea and Sunita looked at the baby as he lay on a small table. Rhea was seen wiping her tears after looking at the baby. Sunita crouched as she took a closer look at the newborn. Rhea edited the pictures to add baby angel, hatching chick and butterfly emojis.

The child was wrapped in a blue cloth while a nurse held him. For the visit, Rhea wore an all-black outfit, and Sunita also opted for an all-black ensemble and added a purple shirt. Both of them wore masks on their faces.

Sharing the pictures, Rhea captioned the post, "Rhea masi (aunty) is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani (grandmother) @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal."

Several celebrities reacted to the post. Malaika Arora commented, "Awwww masi tears of joy." Mira Kapoor wrote, "Adorable." Bhumi Pednekar said, "Tooooooooo cute." Amrita Arora, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Shikha Talsania dropped red heart emojis.

Sonam and her husband-businessman Anand Ahuja recently welcomed a baby boy. On her Instagram, Sonam wrote, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed- Sonam and Anand."

Actor Anil Kapoor also shared the news on his Instagram handle. Like Sonam and Anand, he shared a message through a post. It read, "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel.- Doting grandparents, Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita, Excited aunties and uncles, Rhea & Karan, Anant & Harshvardhan".

Anand and Sonam tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.

