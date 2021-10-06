Rhea Kapoor celebrates husband Karan Boolani's birthday with kisses and candle-lit dinner in Rajasthan
Rhea Kapoor has shared pictures from her husband Karan Boolani's birthday celebrations on Tuesday night. The couple exchanged kisses as he cut his birthday cake.
For the celebrations, Rhea wore a yellow dress with bell sleeves while Karan wore a white shirt. Photos showed him cutting a chocolate cake, outdoors and in candlelight. She gave him a kiss on his forehead in one picture and kissed him on his lips in another.
The two are currently at a resort in Rajasthan. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much.”
Karan also shared photos from his day out in the wilderness. He posted photos of a leopard and other animals he saw on a safari.
Rhea and Karan got married in August at her father, actor Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai. “2 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more,” she wrote, sharing the first pictures of them as a married couple.
Also read: Rhea Kapoor gives a glimpse of her first gift from husband Karan Boolani 10 years ago. See pic
Karan also shared a post and wrote, “Yesterday we made it official to the world… but you and I have been ride or die for over a decade and for that I would like to thank four people who have given me a crazy amount of love, respect, encouragement and constant collaboration. First is a film producer, the second is a fashion stylist.. the third is the mother of my daughter lemon and the fourth is the finest cook to have performed miracles in a domestic kitchen..and their names are Rhea Kapoor. To the best decision I’ve ever made. Here's to us and everything that awaits us together.”