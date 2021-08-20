Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani sent a card explaining why some Bollywood friends couldn't be invited to wedding, see pic

Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani sent a special card across the industry, announcing their wedding and explaining why they couldn't have too many guests.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on Saturday.

Newlyweds Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani sent a special card announcing their wedding to their industry friends. Ayesha Shroff, the wife of actor Jackie Shroff, shared a glimpse of the card on Instagram.

Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday. The families hadn't made any prior announcements, but subsequently posted several pictures on social media.

Ayesha took to Instagram Stories on Friday and shared a picture of the card she received, and gave the newlyweds her blessings. The card reads, "Elated to announce that on 14.08.21, Karan and Rhea were married in a small ceremony at home. The circumstances of our time prevented us from having many of our loved ones with us. We deeply missed having you all there but you were in our hearts. As Rhea and Karan start their new life together, we ask for only your blessings and love for their journey forward. We hope to celebrate with you all soon as the world returns to normal.”

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's card.

The card was signed by the Boolani and Kapoor families, including Sonam Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and their dog, Russell. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, which included Rhea's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and aunt Maheep Kapoor. A reception was held after the wedding.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor stun at Antara Marwah’s baby shower, see inside pics

Earlier, sharing their first pictures from the wedding, Rhea had written, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life."

