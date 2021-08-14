Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding LIVE: Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, others arrive at Anil Kapoor's home
Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor pose for the paparazzi.(Varinder Chawla)
Live

Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding LIVE: Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, others arrive at Anil Kapoor’s home

  • Ahead of Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s reported wedding, guests have already begun arriving at her father Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 14, 2021 06:27 PM IST

Speculation is rife that Rhea Kapoor is set to marry her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in a low-key ceremony at her father Anil Kapoor’s bungalow tonight. While there is no official confirmation yet, the home has been decked up and gifts were seen arriving. Guests seem to have also started arriving.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 14 Aug 2021 06:27 PM

    Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shares first confirmation of the wedding

    Tanya Ghavri’s Instagram post.

    Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, while sharing a photo of Shanaya Kapoor’s look, seemed to confirm the news of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding. She used the hashtag #RheaKiShaadi in her post.

  • Sat, 14 Aug 2021 06:06 PM

    Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reaches the venue

    Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor arrives for his sister Rhea Kapoor’s wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

    Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, brother of the bride, has arrived.

  • Sat, 14 Aug 2021 06:04 PM

    Masaba Gupta makes a stylish entry

    Masaba Gupta is a close friend of Rhea Kapoor and her sister Sonam Kapoor. (Varinder Chawla)

    Fashion designer Masaba Gupta reached Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu.

  • Sat, 14 Aug 2021 06:02 PM

    Sanjay Kapoor arrives with wife Maheep Kapoor and son Jahaan

    Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Jahaan were decked up for the wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

    Sanjay Kapoor came with his wife Maheep Kapoor and their son Jahaan. Sanjay is the brother of Rhea’s father Anil Kapoor.

  • Sat, 14 Aug 2021 05:56 PM

    Janhvi Kapoor teases her look for the wedding

    Rhea’s cousin Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo of herself in a traditional outfit on Instagram, perhaps teasing her look for the wedding. “Dream a little dream of me,” her caption read.

  • Sat, 14 Aug 2021 05:53 PM

    Anshula Kapoor stuns in red

    Rhea’s cousin Anshula Kapoor opted for a red saree for the occasion.

  • Sat, 14 Aug 2021 05:50 PM

    Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor complement each other

    Rhea’s cousins Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor wore yellow and orange lehengas respectively.

  • Sat, 14 Aug 2021 05:39 PM

    Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor arrive

    Rhea’s cousin Arjun Kapoor was seen at the venue. His father Boney Kapoor came wearing a white kurta-pyjama set.

