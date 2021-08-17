Rhea Kapoor reveals she 'wanted to run away and get married', shares unseen pics with Karan Boolani from wedding

Rhea Kapoor, a film producer and daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, has revealed that she 'wanted to run away and get married' in her living room. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Rhea shared unseen pictures with her husband Karan Boolani from her wedding day.

Sharing them, Rhea wrote, "I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible @twelvetomatoes @ranipinklove @ranipinkgifts @reelsandframes @djajmumbai @indianaccent."

Reacting to the post, her sister Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja dropped water wave emojis and actor Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff wrote, "God bless you kids."

Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with Karan Boolani on August 14 at the residence of her father Anil Kapoor in Mumbai's Juhu. Their wedding ceremonies were attended by family members and close friends. The guest list included Rhea's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and aunt Maheep Kapoor.

Earlier, sharing their first pictures from the wedding she had written, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."

The couple started dating after they met in 2009 during the making of Aisha, her debut production project. Karan was an assistant director in the movie. Rhea, the second child of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, has also produced movies like Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat.