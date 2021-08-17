Kareena Kapoor treats fans to no-makeup selfie from Maldives, calls herself 'beach bum'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently holidaying in the Maldives, gave her fans a glimpse of her no-makeup and no-filter look on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a selfie from the island nation.

In the closeup candid picture, Kareena wore a black bikini top and kept her hair loose. She looked sideways as the picture was clicked. Though she didn't caption the picture, she added a beach umbrella and 'beach bum' sticker.

Kareena, along with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan and two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan recently travelled to the Maldives. The holiday was planned to celebrate Saif's birthday on Monday.

On his 51st birthday, Kareena posted pictures from their vacation on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want." In the first picture, Saif, Kareena and Taimur posed for the camera while Jeh lay behind them. In another photo, the couple enjoyed their time in a pool.

Kareena in her recently released book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, spoke about the couple's two children. She and Saif welcomed their second son, Jehangir, earlier in February this year. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and their first son Taimur was born in 2016. Taimur is four years old, and Jeh will turn six months old this month.

In her book, quoted by Pinkvilla, she recalled her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore's advice, “Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it. So I thought what the heck! I plunged headlong into not one but two pregnancies and I now have these two tots in my life who make every day feel a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding."

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium. She will next feature in Laal Singh Chadha, opposite actor Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump and is being helmed by Advait Chandan.