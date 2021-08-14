Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend Karan Boolani shares cryptic photo hours before rumoured wedding. See here

Rumours are swirling that producer Rhea Kapoor and her longtime boyfriend, filmmaker Karan Boolani are set to tie the knot on Saturday night in an intimate ceremony at her father, actor Anil Kapoor’s house. While the couple has not yet commented on the rumours, Karan piqued fans’ curiosity by sharing a cryptic photo of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on Instagram Stories, with no caption.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos from outside Anil’s house showed a flurry of activity. It is being said that Rhea and Karan’s wedding will be a low-key affair that will only be attended by close friends and family members.

Karan Boolani on Instagram Stories.

Rhea and Karan have been in a relationship since 2009. They are said to have met during the making of Aisha, her debut production, on which he was an assistant director. He has since been a regular fixture at the Kapoor family gatherings and parties.

Back in 2013 as well, it was reported that Rhea and Karan are set to tie the knot but she and her sister, actor Sonam Kapoor set the record straight on Twitter. While Rhea called the news ‘more fiction than fact’, Sonam urged the media to ‘check facts before writing nonsense and complicating lives’.

Last year, on Karan’s birthday, Rhea dedicated a romantic Instagram post to him, in which she addressed him as ‘my man’. Sharing a bunch of pictures, she wrote, “Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman.”