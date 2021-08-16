Rhea Kapoor shares first pic with husband Karan Bhoolani from wedding, says she was nervous despite dating 12 years

Rhea Kapoor has finally shared a peak from inside her secret wedding with Karan Bhoolani. The two tied the knot on Saturday at her father Anil Kapoor's house.

Sharing a photo of herself and Karan, holding hands while dressed in ethnic outfits, Rhea wrote a long note about how she was nervous at her wedding. “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep,” she wrote.

“Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more," she wrote, tagging her entire family, including parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor and her siblings Sonam and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Rhea and Karan's wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor were all part of the wedding. Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal also joined.

Anil distributed sweets to the paparazzi outside his residence after the wedding, something he also did after the wedding of his elder daughter Sonam Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja also posed for pictures.

Rhea is Sonam's stylist and also a film producer. She has produced movies such as Aisha, Veere Di Wedding and Khoobsurat. Rhea and Karan met during the filming of Aisha. Karan was an assistant director on the film.