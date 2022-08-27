Rhea Kapoor takes fans inside Sonam Kapoor's newborn son's welcome at home with balloons and streamers

Sonam Kapoor and her newborn baby boy return to Anil Kapoor’s house on Friday from the hospital. They received a grand welcome at the Kapoor residence and now Rhea Kapoor shared a sneak-peek into it. While Sonam is yet to reveal the face or the name of her boy, aunt Rhea shared what they have nicknamed the little one for the time being. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor waves to fans as she returns home with her baby)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Film producer and stylist, Rhea Kapoor on her Instagram Stories, shared a video where their house is seen decked up with yellow and blue balloons. It included a banner which read ‘welcome home’ at the entrance of the house. On a wall ‘baby Kapoor Ahuja’ was written next to a flower decoration and a lot more balloons in the room. In the same video, Rhea revealed her nickname for Sonam’s son and wrote, “Welcome home our Simba.”

Check out a few glimpses from the video here:

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonam and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child a baby boy on August 20. They shared the news on Instagram with their fans through a cute message template. It read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

On Friday, after the actor returned home with her baby boy, she was spotted taking part in rituals before entering the premises. Anand carried the baby wrapped in clothes as Sonam waved to the media stationed outside the house. Later Anil and Anand stepped out of the house and distributed sweets to the paparazzi and the police. Anil also greeted people with folded hands as they congratulated him on becoming a grandfather. He also shook hands with many.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.