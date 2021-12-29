Rhea Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive, is isolating with husband Karan Boolani: ‘Everything tastes bad except chocolate'

Rhea Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19. The producer took to her Instagram Stories and shared the health update, adding that she and her husband Karan Boolani are isolating.

“Yes I'm positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird,” she said, addressing reports about her diagnosis that surfaced before her statement.

Rhea Kapoor diagnosed with Covid-19.

“My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I'm still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you,” she added.

Rhea's diagnosis comes a couple of weeks after she hosted two house parties. Earlier this month, she had hosted friends Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and a few others for dinner.

A few days after, she hosted a Christmas party with Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra, among others attending it. Sharing pictures from the party, Rhea had said that everyone in the group had tested negative before joining the party. “Happy holidays! December I can't keep up! We all fell asleep 20 mins after these pics were taken, full, happy and safe coz we all tested for it! #thisisthirtysomething,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora contracted the virus earlier this month and recovered just in time for Christmas. A few television stars too tested positive recently.

