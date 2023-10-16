Richa Chadha admits she worked in five-six 'really bad films': ‘I cringe and regret’

Richa Chadha has said that she has worked in five-six films that were really bad. Richa was talking to News18 about her choice of films and she also mentioned that she does not do films for the money. (Also read: Richa Chadha: A director said‘tu kaunsi heroine banegi’ after Gangs of Wasseypur)

Richa on her mistakes

Actor Richa Chadha on her regrettable decisions.

Asked about her choices, Richa said she has always been choosy but she has also made her mistakes. “There are films that, when I look at my filmography, I cringe and regret.” She added that when she took up those films, she did not know if they would be badly executed, and simply gave her best. She added that she has made ‘regrettable decisions’.

Richa has worked in five-six really bad films

“However, now that we are also producing, I think they will be at a minimum because I’ve realized that working in a toxic environment or working on a bad film, or working on a film, which you know, is now going down south, you have to really detach yourself. So yeah, so I’m kind of in that space now. There’s at least five or six in there. We have no point talking about all those. The directors will get sent and send me messages. The truth is, it was really bad. The films are really bad,” she added.

In the interview, she also revealed that she has worked with toxic women and it was once a woman on sets of a film who made her feel 'less' because she is a woman.

Richa's new projects

Richa was most recently seen in her hit comedy franchise Fukrey 3. The film opened to mixed reviews and crossed ₹100 crore at the global box office. Directed by Mrigadeep Singh Lamba, the film also features Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. She also had a small, but interesting role in Vishal Bhardwaj's Sony LIV web series Charlie Chopra.

Next up, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix original Heeramandi in the pipeline. She recently wrapped up her international debut film, Aaina, an Indo-British production. She has also announced a wedding documentary with husband Ali Fazal. It is titled RiAlity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.