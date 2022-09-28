Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are off to Delhi to kick start their wedding festivities

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday while heading to Delhi to kick start their wedding festivities. Richa wore a yellow ethnic outfit with sunglasses and carried a red handbag while Fazal wore white t-shirt with dark blue coat and red cap on his head. In the video, she can be seen posing with her to-be-husband and waved back at the cameramen and walked inside the airport for check-in along with Ali. (Also read: Step inside 110-year-old Delhi venue for Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations. See pics)

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Wednesday, Richa and Ali went inside the airport after getting clicked. Many of her fans dropped heart emojis for the couple. The paparazzo captioned the video, “#richachadda #alifazal spotted at Mumbai airport as they leave for their shaadi preparations.”

The couple has invited Hollywood actors Judi Dench and Gerard Butler for their wedding celebrations. Recently, their wedding invitations have been unveiled. Their wedding invitation is unconventional, quirky and fun.

According to a report in ETimes, while Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding celebrations will start in September-end and go on till October 2 in Delhi, the wedding will happen on October 6, and the reception on October 7, in Mumbai.

One of the places, where Richa and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is an exclusive club in Delhi, in fact, it is one of India’s oldest clubs. Established in 1913, the club is one of the national capital’s most sought-after venues – the Delhi Gymkhana Club. Ali and Richa will be hosting one of their pre-wedding ceremonies at the historic venue. Their wedding festivities will conclude with a reception in Mumbai in October.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. They are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment of the franchise - Fukrey 3. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was set to marry in 2020. However, the wedding got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

