Step inside 110-year-old Delhi venue for Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations. See pics

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have chosen a venue for their forthcoming pre-wedding celebrations, and it is 110-year-old. While Richa and Ali are yet to announce their wedding date, the couple will kick-start their three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Delhi in September-end. Their wedding festivities will conclude with a reception in Mumbai in October. Read more: Richa Chadha reacts to journalist mistaking Ali Fazal for Ali Zafar ahead of their wedding

One of the places, where Richa and Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is an exclusive club in Delhi, in fact, it is one of India’s oldest clubs. Established in 1913, the club is one of the national capital’s most sought-after venues – the Delhi Gymkhana Club. Ali and Richa will be hosting one of their pre-wedding ceremonies at the historic venue.

The ballroom at Delhi Gymkhana Club boasts of high ceilings. (All photos: Delhi Gymkhana Club website)

One of the sitting areas inside Delhi Gymkhana Club.

Delhi Gymkhana Club reportedly moved to its present location on July 3, 1913. It was then called the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana. In 1947, when India gained independence, the word ‘Imperial’ was dropped and it was simply known as Delhi Gymkhana Club or just Gymkhana club. As per the club’s official website, the history of Delhi Gymkhana Club’s origin is not well-documented and it was only after 1927 that the club’s history was recorded.

The architecture of Delhi Gymkhana Club boasts colonial and modern features alike and makes for an ideal venue for those who have long envisioned a fairytale wedding. The interiors, with their soaring high ceilings, dazzling display of lamps and chandeliers, and the picturesque gardens and lawns, are great for both indoor and outdoor celebrations. The place has private rooms, a massive banquet hall, library, ballroom, indoor swimming pool, and billiard tables and much more.

Delhi Gymkhana Club was established in 1913.

Delhi Gymkhana Club is one the most exclusive clubs in India.

According to a report in ETimes, while Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding celebrations will start in September-end and go on till October 2 in Delhi, the wedding will happen on October 6, and the reception on October 7, in Mumbai.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. They are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment of the franchise - Fukrey 3. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019, and the couple was set to marry in 2020. However, the wedding got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

