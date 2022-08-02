Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share hilarious video of them grooving on Italian holiday, fans call them ‘cutest ever’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently holidaying in Italy and it seems the couple is making the most of their free time. They took to Instagram to share glimpses of themselves having fun in Italian waters in sunny weather, grooving in various locations in a funny video. (Also read: Richa Chadha almost interviewed Abhay Deol as an intern before joining films)

Ali Fazal captioned one of their holiday videos as, “Sorry had to use this @kingbach … haha you guys nailed it though. We havin fun with it.. and Italian waters and weather and a dash of Swiss transit makes it all worth it. Heeeh. @therichachadha.”. One of their fans commented, “Love this couple.” Another fan wrote, “Cutest ever.”

Richa has recently spoken about how their wedding plans have been getting delayed since 2020. In a new interview, Richa said that even the people who met after them have already tied the knot. She added that they want to get married in 2022 and will find a way to do it. Richa and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey (2013) and they became good friends. She revealed that they started dating several years later. Both of them moved in together in November last year.

Richa and Ali both will be seen in Fukrey 3, which went on floors in Mumbai on March 3. The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Richa was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Great Indian Murder, which premiered this year. She has worked in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Fukrey and Masaan, among others. Her upcoming projects include the fourth season of the web series, Inside Edge. Ali was last seen in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile along with Gal Gadot and Kenneth Brannagh.

