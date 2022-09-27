Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Exclusive details about food menu, decor and couple’s outfits

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to kick off their wedding festivities in Delhi on September 29, and while the celebrations would continue for the next one week in Mumbai, the curiosity around the preparation details continues to build up. Just before the functions begin, we have exclusively learnt that the bride-to-be has planned a rather thoughtful and lavish spread for the guests and it’s definitely hatke from the usual.

Since Richa, 35, hails from Delhi, the food served at her mehendi, sangeet and cocktail functions in the Capital would be a mixed of her favourites delicacies from across the city.

“There would be the famous chole bhature from Rajouri Garden, Natraj ki chaat, Chatori Gali ka Ram ladoo and more,” a source tells us, adding, “All the food stalls are being curated by a company that has put together a menu of Richa’s favourite dishes from across Delhi which she enjoyed growing up and are iconic places. So each of these places are setting up a way to serve their most iconic and favourite dishes of the couple.”

The decor for the two venues -- for sangeet and cocktail -- will be in mostly nature-inspired and in shades of green. courtesy Richa and Ali’s love for the environment. “There would be natural colours and the decorative elements would include a lot of jute, wood and flowers,” informs the source.

While we can’t wait to see Richa and Ali as a bride, we have also learnt that Richa would be wearing designer Rahul Mishra’s creation for her sangeet and a Kresha Bajaj outfit for the cocktail. Ali, 35, has chosen Abu Jaani-Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu & Nikhil (designer duos) ensembles for the Delhi celebrations.

An interesting fact about Richa’s mehendi ceremony is that it will be held at her friend’s bungalow with lavish lawns etc, where she spent a lot of time growing up. “There’s much nostalgia value attached to the place. The mehendi will take place in the afternoon, followed by sangeet in the evening. It’s going to be an intimate gathering, with just 50-60 guests in attendance. There would be performances by her non-industry friends,” the source ends.

