Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share message for fans ahead of wedding: 'So touched by love and blessings coming our way'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared a message for their fans and celebrity friends in the form of a voice note on Instagram on Thursday, days ahead of their wedding. The couple is set to tie the knot on October 6 in a grand wedding near Delhi. Through their joint message message, they talked about how their wedding got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Also read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are off to Delhi to kick start their wedding festivities)

In the voice not, which Ali shared on Instagram Reels, the couple extended their gratitude for all the love and blessings given to them for their wedding. The note begins with Richa saying, “Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all,” before Ali adds, “Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other.”

Richa then continues, “And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends.” Ali then says, “We are so so very touched and blessed by the love and blessings coming our way.” Richa then signs off saying, “We offer you nothing but our love, thank you.”

According to a report in ETimes, while Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding celebrations will start in September-end and go on till October 2 in Delhi, the wedding will happen on October 6, and the reception on October 7, in Mumbai.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. They are also set to reunite onscreen for the third instalment of the franchise - Fukrey 3. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019.

