Richa Chadha: Attending a prestigious film festival like Cannes alone makes one feel fortunate

Over the years many dignitaries and talents from India have been a part of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival representing the country. Some showcased their films at the festival or launched posters or announced their film projects while some others dazzled at the red carpet.

Actor Richa Chadha feels like it’s best to attend the Cannes Film festival when one’s nominated film is being screened over there as well. Recently, she shared some photos from her visits to the French Rivieria for her films - Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) and Masaan (2015).

Richa with the cast of Masaan at Cannes (Photo:Instagram)

Elaborating Chadha says, “Attending a prestigious film festival like Cannes alone makes one feel fortunate. I fondly remember three outings, where twice we were invited because our film was either in competition or was being screened in the Directors’ fortnight. However, it really is a different feeling when you go there with a film. It’s a matter of pride for the entire team of their film is being shown at the film festival, for instance we should celebrate All That Breathes,the Indian documentary that is in competition there way more than we are (doing currently).”

While the Fukrey (2013) actor hopes to be at Cannes next year, “this time with a film that we produce”, Chadha also shares her thoughts on the red carpet glamour at the event. She says, “Cannes is one of the biggest fashion events in the world today. But even when one looks at (actors) Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil at Cannes with director Shyam Benegal in 1976, during the showing of Nishant, simply clad in sarees, smiling with the confidence of accomplishment, it’s just such a beautiful memory.”

