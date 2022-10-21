Richa Chadha surprised Ali Fazal by getting his name tattooed on her wrist during wedding. See pic

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their wedding with grand receptions, parties and ceremonies in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai. Richa recently gave a glimpse on social media of her mehendi-covered hand, where her new tattoo with Ali’s name written in Urdu is visible. The actor got Ali’s name inked on her wrist around their recent wedding celebrations as she wanted it to be a surprise for him. Previously, Richa had inked her parents name on her other wrist. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad pose together at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's reception; Vicky Kaushal hugs hosts

The couple legally married in 2020, but could not celebrate their union for two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and personal reasons. Ali had proposed to Richa Chadha in 2019 after seven years of dating, and they had registered their marriage in 2020. Finally, the two celebrated in a grand style with multiple events across three cities. Earlier this month, Richa and Ali’s wedding reception in Mumbai was graced by their co-actors, friends and family. The attendees included several celebs like Tabu, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at their wedding celebrations.

Ali and Richa made their first appearance as a married couple at actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent Diwali bash in Mumbai. In a recent interview, Ali had shared that he had not seen many marriages work in real life. He said he intended to do the opposite in his case.

In a conversation with GQ, Ali shared his views about marriage, when asked to name the biggest myth about marriage that he hopes to break. Ali had said, "I’ve seen very few marriages work in my life, so I’d like to disprove that… But aside from that, there’s something spiritual I share with Richa. And I thank her for that because she’s made me more spiritually aware than I was before. I was all over the place; happy, but not centred, and I think that’s the whole idea; to find that and flow with it."

