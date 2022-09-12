Richa Chadha reacts to journalist mistaking Ali Fazal for Ali Zafar ahead of their wedding: 'He is already married'

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are soon going to kickstart their pre-wedding festivities in September. Ahead of the speculated D-Day, Richa came across a journalist who mistook Ali Fazal for Pakistani actor-singer Ali Zafar on Twitter. Here’s how Richa reacted. Also read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married by September end: Report

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, the journalist shared a report about Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s upcoming rumoured wedding. Along with it, his tweet read, “Now @AliZafarsays and @RichaChadha will get married on 6 October at #Delhi. Reception will be held at Mumbai on 7 October.” To this, Richa Chadha retweeted with a confused face emoji and added, “Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer/actor, who is already married.”

Meanwhile, the tweet is no longer available. Reacting to it, a user wrote, “Iss se acha GUDDU bahiya hi likh deta prashant to log fir bhi samajh jaate (People could have understood by just calling him Guddu bhaiya) referring to Ali Fazal’s famous character Guddu from Mirzapur. Another one added, “He tagged wrong account,” for those who could no longer see the tweet while some commented with laughing emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Richa Chadha's tweet.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding festivities will begin in Delhi on September 30th and conclude in Mumbai on October 7th. Their intimate ceremony will take place in Mumbai in the presence of close family and friends. They will have two grand receptions for Delhi and Mumbai on 2nd October and 7th October respectively apart from other celebratory events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and fell in love. After dating for seven years, Ali proposed to Richa in 2019. The couple was to get married in 2020, however, it got postponed due to the pandemic.

Richa and Ali will be next seen reuniting onscreen for the third instalment in the hit franchise - Fukrey 3. It will be directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment are backing the new film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON