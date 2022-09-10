Ali Zafar says Shah Rukh Khan shouldn't collaborate with him: 'Aise hi mushkilein badh jaati hain'

Ali Zafar does not want Shah Rukh Khan to collaborate with him anytime soon. Ali and Shah Rukh were both parts of Dear Zindagi (2016), which starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role. However, they did not appear on the screen together. Ali was asked if he wants to collaborate with Shah Rukh but he suggested it wouldn't be beneficial for the actor. Also Read| Zindagi channel to launch on Indian TV as DTH offering with Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Ali Zafar, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Tere Bin Laden, has appeared in nine Hindi films. Dear Zindagi marked his last Bollywood film. After the Uri terror attack in September 2016, Pakistani artistes were reportedly banned by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena from working in Bollywood. There were also rumours about Ali being replaced in Dear Zindagi amid the boycott calls, but the movie was released with his role intact.

In a recent conversation with Connect FM Canada, Ali appeared to suggest that it would'not be favourable for Shah Rukh Khan to work with him in the current political climate. Asked when will he collaborate with Shah Rukh, Ali said, "Yaar abhi philhal to wo mere se na hi collaborate karein. Wahan pe aise hi mushkilein badh jaati hain (He shouldn't collaborate with me as of now. Difficulties there increase just like that)."

Though Ali wants Shah Rukh to avoid working with him, he expressed interest in collaborating with Shehnaaz Gill. He said during the interview with Connect FM Canada, "Shehnaaz, if you are interested, I would love to collaborate with you on one of my songs."

The All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani artistes after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. The films that were already filmed with Pakistani actors were released, like Dear Zindagi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Fawad Khan), and Raees (Mahira Khan) among others. However, these films marked their last Bollywood appearance.

