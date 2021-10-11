Richa Chadha reacts to Twitter user who said her marriage won't last long 'just like Aamir Khan'

Richa Chadha clapped back at a Twitter user who asked her when she was getting divorced. The actor is currently dating Ali Fazal and the two are planning to tie the knot soon.

A person had tweeted to Richa in Hindi, “When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan's.”

Replying to him in a rough tone, Richa wrote in Hindi, “Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. Neither do you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove. My regards to you, aunty. What kind of s**t-like devil you have brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here)."

Ali and Richa were set to tie the knot last year but the wedding was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Praising him in an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said, “We had one lockdown since we moved in. We divided the chores of the house between us. We definitely give each other space, about our work. I do not think he has to do anything special for me, I think his daily living is quite like… it is a very egalitarian household. It is not like the previous generation where the woman was (expected to do all household chores). Ali Fazal cooks wonderfully, he keeps the house wonderfully. He has become a good cat parent. All these things matter to me a lot."

Richa often faces trolls who question her inter-faith relationship. She had once told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I’ve got so much love from Ali’s family, and he from mine. I feel sorry for those loveless people who have a problem with someone else’s marital choices.”

Ali and Richa had worked together on the 2013 film Fukrey. While Richa was last seen in the Voot series Candy, Ali has projects in both Bollywood and Hollywood.