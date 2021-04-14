Richa Chadha shares pic of her broken foot, thanks boyfriend Ali Fazal for caring for her 'in sickness and in health'

Actor Richa Chadha has written a thank you note for Ali Fazal, as she recuperates from a fracture on her foot, and he takes care of her. Taking to Instagram, she also shared a glimpse of the food that he served her.

She can be seen lying down on a couch, with her fractured foot well placed. She is dressed casually in a white t-shirt and black pants. Richa posted the picture and wrote, "In sickness and in health is basically a pinkie promise @alifazal9...Thank you my best for taking care of me through this stupid fracture. That’s avocado and tomatoes on gluten free toast, served right on the couch."

Richa had earlier posted a picture of her X-Ray and her injured foot to inform fans that she hurt herself. She captioned it as, "Fortitude."

Earlier this year, Richa had shared long notes on how she found an equal partner in Ali. Sharing a quote by Audrey Kitching about a relationship with no gender roles, the actor wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Yes, Grateful for the extremely well-raised, progressive and equal partner I have found in @alifazal9. Great cook, workout buddy, reader, artist and homie. (Bass now, don't let it get to your head)."

A screengrab of her post

Richa and Ali have been in a relationship for a few years and were all set to tie the knot in April 2020. The wedding had to be postponed in wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The two have now moved in together in a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai and are yet to confirm a new wedding date.

Talking about living with Ali as a housemate, Richa had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to take decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, specially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with.”

Ali and Richa will now be seen together on screen in Fukrey 3. They have worked in both the earlier films of the franchise. However, they were not cast opposite each other in those.