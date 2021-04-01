IND USA
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been together for a few years now.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been together for a few years now.
As Richa Chadha 'expresses love' for Shah Rukh Khan, boyfriend Ali Fazal says 'zara ghar aaiye'

Richa Chadha did not hold back when she expressed her love for Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. However, it did make her boyfriend Ali Fazal a little jealous.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 07:06 AM IST

As actor Shah Rukh Khan held an AMA session for his fans on Twitter, actor Richa Chadha also decided to confess her feelings for the superstar. In a tweet, she wrote, "Saw that video of you and your lovely wife dancing on Holi...@iamsrk -thought we might make great friends, -we should have been in college together not a question, just expressing lurve #AskSRK."

However, her boyfriend Ali Fazal did not seem impressed. Replying to her tweet, he wrote, "Ahem! Bas bhi kijiye. zara ghar aayiye.. heh, aaj khana maine banaaya hai (Stop it now. Come home, I have made your favourite food for you). ( your fayVrit)"


Richa reassured him that he is the only one who has her heart. She shared a GIF of Marilyn Monroe's song, Bye Bye Baby with the line 'Remember you're my baby'.

Richa and Ali's fans found their exchange too cute. One wrote, "What is happening? Close your eyes, everyone." "Adorable, mature, talented and hardworking couple @RichaChadha and @alifazal9," wrote another.

Ali and Richa worked together on Fukrey. In an interview, Richa said that Ali doesn't ask her too many work-related questions, and is very honest about his opinions.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives Kareena Kapoor's iconic PHAT line from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham a hilarious twist, watch

She told SpotboyE, "We have a healthy relationship because we don't discuss work too often. He asks me once if I liked working on a particular project, if my intuition tells me if it'll be a good film or show, tell me. Sometimes, he doesn't like my work, too. We are honest with each other. We behave like people, not two actors who are living together."

Ali and Richa were about to get married in April last year but the plans couldn't materialise due to coronavirus lockdown. The two hav now moved in together in a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai and are yet to confirm a new wedding date.

