Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker lead celebs reacting to Kangana Ranaut's Twitter suspension: 'Be yourself somewhere else'

Actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was "permanently suspended" on Tuesday, hours after she put out her reaction to the West Bengal assembly poll results. While internet users have been rejoicing, many celebrities from the Hindi film industry, including Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker Gulshan Devaiah and Hansal Mehta, have also reacted.

Without naming anyone, Richa simply shared a meme with the text, "Be Yourself. Somewhere Else." Internet users were quick to connect the dots and one wrote in response, "Kangna's suspended account is first wave, she will be back with new strain in second wave." Another one tweeted, "IPL aur Kangana ka account suspend ho gaya, Desh me manoranjan ki bhari kami (IPL and Kangana's account have been suspended. This will cause major lack of entertainment in the country)."

Swara shared news about a fashion house terminating all ties with Kangana. The actor wrote, "Pleasantly surprised to see this! Kudos to you @AnandBhushan & #RimzimDadu for calling out hate speech and incitement to genocide in a direct manner! Stand tall you guys!"

Gulshan tweeted, "Her majesty shot herself in the foot while plucking her eyebrows. Poor Virat, his name was dragged into this unnecessarily." In a tweet in response to the violence following recent assembly poll results in West Bengal, Kangana had mentioned Modi's "virat roop" from the 2000s.

Hansal wrote for her Simran star, "Full nautanki." Hansal was responding to the tweet by a journalist. Sharing a screenshot of Kangana's suspended account, the journalist wrote, "Let her Koo all her toxic violent communal tweets somewhere else now. Thank you @Twitter @jack Update: Now she is crying on Instagram that “deshadrohi” desh chala rahe hain. The pain of getting suspended from twitter is real."

A screen shot of Hansal's response.

Actor Kubbra Sait also tweeted, "Amen! I was in a mental state of tripping her with my left foot if I ever met her. But, this is way better. I hope a permanent relief. Social media can be better without her." She also shared a screenshot of Kangana's suspended account.

Bidita Bag wrote, "“Lage haath #KanganaRanaut ka instagram bhi suspend karwa do (Alongside the Twitter account, please suspend Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram account as well)… Mam please dump ur poop on koo app."

Kangana's account had been "permanently suspended" a Twitter spokesperson had confirmed Tuesday morning.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez launches YOLO Foundation amid Covid-19 pandemic

In response, Kangana had claimed she has many platforms to express her opinions. "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. Fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still their is no end to the suffering," she said in a statement.