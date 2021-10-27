Richa Chadha takes a dig at celebrities with ‘zero credibility’ who go on TV debates: ‘They are rejects of the system’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Richa Chadha said that there are some people with ‘zero credibility’ in Bollywood who thrive on attention and go on television debates to become relevant. She said that such people should not be taken seriously.
Richa Chadha was recently seen in the Voot series Candy.
Updated on Oct 27, 2021
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Richa Chadha, in a new interview, said that she cannot take those people in the film industry seriously who have ‘zero credibility’ but try to make themselves relevant by appearing as panellists on news channel debates. She called it ‘very opportunistic’ of them.

On being asked about the film industry being polarised, Richa said, “As far as polarisation in the film industry goes, I don’t know but I refuse to take seriously people who have zero credibility. I don’t want to name them here and give them more importance, because that’s actually what they thrive on. But the fact is, they have no credibility, they are the rejects of the system. They are what my friend Mini Mathur calls the ‘khurchans (scrapings from the bottom of the pan)’ of Bollywood.”

“If they are going to gather together, appear on TV debates, froth at the mouth and try to be relevant, they should not be taken seriously. I mean, they are not insiders, they don’t know… They are the ones who stand outside a room and bark at you for not being included. They are holding grudges from 1952. That polarisation I would not be able to speak for, because I think it’s very opportunistic,” she added. She was speaking to Film Companion.

Richa, who made her Bollywood debut with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! in 2008, has acted in films such as Masaan, Fukrey, Panga and Shakeela. She was recently seen in the Voot series Candy.

Richa will soon make her debut as a producer. She and her boyfriend, actor Ali Fazal, will jointly produce Girls Will Be Girls under their banner Pushing Buttons Studios. The film, which revolves around a mother-daughter relationship, will be helmed by debutant director Shuchi Talati.

