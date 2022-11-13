Richa Chadha to star in an Indo-British production

Actor Richa Chadha is all set to foray into global cinema. She has signed a project that will be helmed by a British director.

Chadha, who is currently juggling the shoot of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heera Mandi, and her maiden production, Girls Will Be Girls, will play the lead in the Indo-British production. The shoot is scheduled to begin in January in London.

“I’m excited to partner with creative brains from the UK, who want to tell different stories and look at the immigrant experience from a new lens. I’ve read the script and decided to go ahead with it. The story is interesting and I really liked my character,” says the Candy actor.

The 35-year-old adds, “I have wanted to work outside of India, but I never pursued it actively till the opportunity presented itself and I could not say no. I’m happy to work in all languages and industries, not just in the West, but in India as well.”

This isn’t her first western collaboration. Chadha has worked in the Indo-American production Love Sonia (2018), where she played a supporting character. Her husband, actor Ali Fazal, has also made a mark internationally, having featured in films such as Victoria & Abdul (2017) and Death on the Nile.

