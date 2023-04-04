Richard Madden says he ‘would be honoured’ to do a Bollywood film: India makes more movies than any other country

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden were present at a press conference in Mumbai to kickstart the promotions of their upcoming Prime Video series Citadel. During the event, Richard was asked whether he would want to do a film in Bollywood. (Also read: Madhu Chopra recalls she told Priyanka Chopra ‘apne aap ko rupaiya samjho’ when she was in doubt about Miss India)

Priyanka Chopra poses for a photo with Richard Madden during a press conference in Mumbai. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Priyanka revealed that she had a chat with actor Varun Dhawan, who will star in the Indian adaptation of the series, while they met during the NMACC gala.

At the press conference, when Richard was asked whether he would be interested in doing a film here in Bollywood if he were offered a role, the actor, who is known for Game of Thrones, instantly responded by saying, "Absolutely, India makes more movies than any other country in the world and has an incredible amount of talent. I would be honoured to work here. I would like to do something comedic because I have not done it."

Later, during the same event, Priyanka was asked whether she had any advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will star in the Indian adaptation of Citadel. Priyanka replied, "I don't think so I can give any advice as they are both so accomplished actors in their way. There is nothing I can say. I met Varun recently at the NMACC event and he was telling me how the shoot is going and how exciting it is. There are some really cool threads that connect the other installments and our installments. You will find it out after you start watching it and realise how we are all connected to each other."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka recently made a glamorous appearance at the NMACC gala in Mumbai with singer-husband Nick Jonas. On the second day of the star-studded event, she also shared the stage with her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Ranveer Singh for a dance performance to the song Gallan Goodiyaan. Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi film The Matrix Resurrections along with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson. After Citadel, Priyanka will next be seen in the romantic drama Love Again opposite Sam Heughan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.