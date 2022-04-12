Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrives in Mumbai; avoids questions on brother Ranbir Kapoor's wedding with Alia Bhatt. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived in Mumbai with her family on Tuesday evening, ahead of his wedding with Alia Bhatt. Riddhima was spotted at Mumbai airport. Her husband Bharat Sahni and her daughter Samara Sahni were also present with her. Ranbir is set to tie the knot with Alia on April 14. Also Read| Wedding not postponed, venue might shift to Taj, hints Alia Bhatt’s brother

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was wearing a camouflaged outfit, which she paired with a black jacket and a green coloured handbag. Her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara were both wearing black t-shirts and denim jeans. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Riddhima avoided questions about the upcoming wedding.

In the video, a paparazzo said to her “After long time ma'am.” Riddhima replied, “Abhi to gayi thi mai ek mahina pehle (I went back last month only).” She ignored questions about the wedding date. She posed for pictures with Bharat and Samara and also told the paparazzi that they are going to meet soon. She said, "Chalo milenge jaldi se (We'll meet soon)."

Preparations are in full swing ahead of the wedding, which will reportedly be held at the groom's house Vastu. Mumbai Police was also spotted outside the house on Tuesday. Another video shared by the paparazzo account showed the police in conversation with Alia's head of security.

Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt had confirmed last week that she will be tying the knot with Ranbir at Vastu on April 14, following a Mehendi ceremony on April 13. Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt recently said that the wedding will take place before the 20th of April, but the venue might shift to Taj Hotel in Colaba from Vastu for practical reasons. He told Hindustan Times, "That is to avoid paparazzi and maintain secrecy. The protocols and arrangements are being decided as we talk."

Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. Ranbir had previously said that they would have gotten married in 2020 itself if it wasn't for the coronavirus pandemic.

