Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares early Mother’s Day wish for Neetu Kapoor, calls her ‘Iron Lady’. See photo

Jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dedicated an early Mother’s Day post to actor Neetu Kapoor. Mother’s Day 2021 will be celebrated on Sunday (May 9). Riddhima shared an old black-and-white photo with Neetu, along with a note.

“I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady! Love you most,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fans showered the comments section with heart emojis. “Beautiful you and equally beautiful and elegant is @neetu54 Ma’m. Stay safe and healthy,” one wrote. “Strong and gorgeous both,” another commented. “Awwwwwww so sweeeeeet that pic! @neetu54 maa @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial Di,” a third wrote, while a fourth remarked “like mother like daughter”.

Neetu shares a close bond with Riddhima and the two often feature in each other’s Instagram posts. In September last year, as Riddhima turned 40, Neetu praised her for being there for her after Rishi Kapoor’s death.

“In my head she is my lil girl but what she has been for the past few months has been amazing !!! She has been strict at the same time always watched me like a hawk !! we have cried we have laughed played scrabble (most of the time she lost ) cannot be another like her. happy big 40 cuteness,” Neetu’s Instagram post read.

Last week, Riddhima shared a collage of pictures with Rishi on his first death anniversary. While one of the photos was from her childhood, the other was more recent. She said that she wished to hear him call her ‘Mushk’ one more time.

Neetu, meanwhile, said in her Instagram post that not a day went by that they did not think of Rishi ‘as he was an extension of (their) existence’. “We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever, we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor,” she added.