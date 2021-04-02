Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares throwback pics with mom Neetu, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, see here

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram Stories to share few throwback pictures with her mother Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's girlfriend actor Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia had on Friday revealed that she had tested positive to Covid-19.

Sharing the pictures, Riddhima simply wrote "throwback" as caption for one of photos. The pictures were perhaps from a previous party. All the ladies are dressed in shimmery black formal dresses.

It may be recalled that three people in her immediate circle have contracted Covid-19 -- mom Neetu, Ranbir and now Alia.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's throwback picture with Alia Bhatt.





Alia had taken to Instagram Stories on Friday to post a note and written: "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Riddhima Kapoor with mom Neetu.





It was during the shoot of her film Jug Jugg Jeeyo that Neetu tested positive for Covid 19. The film had an extensive shooting schedule in Chandigarh, late last year. While, her co-stars Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani tested negative, Neetu and another of her co-stars in the film, Varun Dhawan tested positive.

After a mandatory isolation period at home, Neetu had recovered. Sharing the news, Riddhima had written in December : “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54.”

Last month, Neetu had confirmed that Ranbir had tested positive and had written: "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well . He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions." Later that month, Riddhima's uncle actor Randhir Kapoor had confirmed that Ranbir had fully recovered. He had told PTI, "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him."

